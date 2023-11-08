Police name driver killed in Fenland crash
Police have named a man who died in a collision in Fenland in October.
By Ben Jones
Published 8th Nov 2023, 15:40 GMT- 1 min read
John Hayden, 36, was found in a silver Ford Focus in a water-filled ditch in Byall Fen Drove at about 7.30pm close to Manea on October 22.
Officers and paramedics attended, but Mr Hayden, of London Road, Maldon, Essex, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it, has been asked to contact the road policing unit via webchat or by calling 101, quoting incident 457 of 22 October.