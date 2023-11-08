Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Hayden, 36, was found in a silver Ford Focus in a water-filled ditch in Byall Fen Drove at about 7.30pm close to Manea on October 22.

Officers and paramedics attended, but Mr Hayden, of London Road, Maldon, Essex, was pronounced dead at the scene.

