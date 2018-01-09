Police name Cambridgeshire woman killed in A14 crash - man arrested

A woman who died in a collision on the A14 in Cambridgeshire last week has been formally identified.

Beverley Garner, 61, of The Poplars, Bluntisham, near Huntingdon, was a passenger in a silver Peugeot E7 on Thursday (January 4) when it was involved in a collision with two lorries at about 5.05pm.

Sadly Mrs Garner passed away at the scene.

The driver of the Peugeot, a man, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious but not life threatening injuries. Another man received minor injuries as a result of the collision.

A 55-year-old man from Clacton-on-Sea was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 319 of 4 January.