The A605 Stanground bypass has been closed by police this morning following a collision.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 9.05am today (19 April) with reports of a collision on A605 at Cardea in Peterborough.

“The collision involved two cars, with one leaving the road and residing in a ditch.

Stagecoach said the road had been closed

“At least one person has been injured, but further details are unclear.

“Emergency services have attended the road has been shut.”