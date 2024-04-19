Police close A605 Stanground Bypass in Peterborough following collision which has left at least one person hurt

Long delays in area following incident
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Apr 2024, 09:34 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 10:38 BST
The A605 Stanground bypass has been closed by police this morning following a collision.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 9.05am today (19 April) with reports of a collision on A605 at Cardea in Peterborough.

“The collision involved two cars, with one leaving the road and residing in a ditch.

Stagecoach said the road had been closedStagecoach said the road had been closed
Stagecoach said the road had been closed

“At least one person has been injured, but further details are unclear.

Emergency services have attended the road has been shut.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach tweeted that bus services have been impacted by the incident. They said: “Following an RTA on the Stanground Bypass the police have had to close the road. So Service 5A is being diverted via Stanham Way meaning that Whittlesey Road will not be served.”

