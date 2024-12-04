Plans to close 'crossing points' on A1 near Peterborough

National Highways say measures are needed to improve safety

There are plans to close a number of traffic ‘crossing points’ on the A1 near Peterborough in a bid to improve safety.

The crossing points are under review following a number of serious crashes and incidents in recent years.

National Highways are now carrying out a consultation looking at the impacts of the proposed closures – with any action set to take several years to implament.

A number of crossing points are under review

Ian Doust, National Highways’ Programme Development Manager, said: "Safety is our number one priority and we are looking at long term proposals to close gaps in the central reservation along the A1 in Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Rutland, between Blyth and Stamford.

“Following discussions with Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Rutland Councils, and by listening to local communities, we’ve identified a number of gaps we intend to close over the coming years, demonstrating our commitment to safety along the A1.

“We are currently consulting with affected landowners and stakeholders along the route including parish councils and emergency services to gain their feedback, with a further consultation to follow in the new year."