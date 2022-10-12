A village near Peterborough will be turned into a 20mph zone from next year, it has been revealed.

Stilton is one of 13 areas across Cambridgeshire where 20mph schemes will be introduced in a bid to cut pollution and accidents.

The new schemes are being advertised and could be in place as early as February next year. The 13 areas include: Stilton, Godmanchester, St Neots, Duxford, Somersham, Great Gransden, Toft, Woodhurst, Barton, Hauxton, Oakington and Westwick.

The scheme will be launched next year

Cllr Alex Beckett, chair of the Highways and Transport Committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “I’m really pleased we’re seeing 20mph schemes being implemented across the county. They are a proven way to improve road safety and reduce pollution, studies show that even a 1mph reduction in mean speed can reduce accidents by 6% and 20mph zones can reduce casualties by 42% and drop pollution by a third. They are a priority for the Joint Administration, and we are committed to review and install more of them across the county. I look forward to seeing and hearing about the difference these will make.”

The delivery on these schemes will be dependent on any objections received and weather conditions can affect the timing.

The formal consultation period started on October 5 and will run for 21 days.

Earlier this year, the Highways and Transport Committee agreed to establish a new process to implement 20mph schemes and these are the resulting schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local authorities have been introducing 20mph speed limits across the country due to the recognised benefits and public support.

The aim of introducing 20mph speed limits is to improve road safety, encourage more active travel i.e. walking or cycling and to reduce noise and pollution.

Either a 20mph limit or a 20mph zone will be installed depending on the specific location.

A 20mph limit typically covers individual or a small number of streets and requires signs only. Whereas 20mph zones typically cover larger areas and require both signs and markings.

Advertisement Hide Ad