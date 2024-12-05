Plans for mandatory CCTV in Peterborough taxis rejected following council vote

Drivers in Peterborough will not be required to install CCTV in their vehicles.

Councillors in Peterborough have rejected proposals that would have seen CCTV made mandatory in the city’s taxis.

In a resounding 37 to 8 vote (with nine abstentions) councillors voted to reject plans would have required CCTV cameras to be installed in all hackney carriage and private hire vehicles registered with Peterborough City Council.

Under proposals, cameras would have been required to remain on at all times drivers were either taking paid fairs or waiting at a rank and must cover both the driver and the passenger(s)

Taxi drivers turned up in numbers ahead of the meeting.

The cost of such equipment would have been covered by the drivers themselves.

The resolution was passed by the city’s licencing committee in September but will now not come into force after being rejected by full council.

Taxi drivers in the city have spoken out en-masse against the proposals raising concerns about costs and the need for the systems in the first place owing to low crime stats.

Councillors also debated the potential effectiveness of the plans given concerns that drivers would simply choose to become licenced in neighbouring authorities such as Rutland, South Holland and South Kesteven, where CCTV rules would not apply.

A summary of councillors who spoke against the proposals includes:

Cllr Shabina Qayyum- “I have conducted my own audit from taxi driver medicals that I have carried out over the past year. From the 335 I have carried out of which 280 have gone to other authorities; the majority of them citing disagreement with the CCTV policy proposals, including reasons such as the cost of living crisis, a lack of flexibility in the proposals and I resonate with those thoughts.

“It would be a disadvantage to our divers in the city that they’ll go to other authorities and be able to operate here in the city anyway without CCTV, it’s much better to have consistency across the board.”

Cllr Mohammed Jamil- “We would be introducing a two-tier system. We are telling our drivers to do one thing yet you can go and get your plate in Rutland, Huntingdon or even as far away as Wolverhampton and come and work in the city and the rules aren’t as stringent on you. That is not fair.

Cllr Mohammed Farooq- “This would have additional costs for our council to run, which it can ill afford when we are struggling other statutory services. This would also impact on jobs and growth and prevent entrepreneurial opportunities as often people who start self-employed driving taxis go on to bigger businesses creating value for our city and there is not enough data on crime to warrant this.”

Cllr Imtiaz Ali- “If we were to implement this scheme in Peterborough, drivers would simply go elsewhere and register and that would lead to a massive hit to the revenues of the city council. This council is already struggling with a big blackhole and we would be further exacerbating that by forcing drivers away from us. We would be punishing the drivers we should be serving.

Cllr John Howard- “The passenger safety aspect of the policy is the part I like but I dislike the lack of a level playing field. This is a national government issue to make this mandatory across the country, should they wish to, council’s individually should not be weighted down by this decision. I don’t know how that paper has got to this point considering there is still financial implications at a time when money is so tight.”

Cllr Angus Ellis- “I would like to commend the great service we have in Peterborough and one of the most affordable. If we brought CCTV in, it would put a huge financial strain on many taxi drivers, many of whom struggle to keep their businesses going. If this was passed, they would have to pass on the cost by putting fares up.”

A smaller number of councillors spoke against the motion, including Cllr Christian Hogg as well as Cllrs Chris Wiggin and Peter Hiller- both members of the licencing committee.

Cllr Hogg- “The systems cost about £600, which is £50 a month over a year and £10 over five years. This is not a king’s ransom we are asking taxi drivers to pay. It is as much for their protection as members of the public. In Brighton, that systems has been in place for seven or eight years and I didn’t find a single taxi driver with a bad thing to say about it.

“We should not be dictating policy with a gun to our head by the taxi trade.”

Cllr Hiller- “The Department for Transport published statutory guidance in July 2020 which provides a strong focus to protect users of taxis. The guidance, which the council has an obligation to have regard to clearly demonstrates that authorities are expected to introduce mandatory CCTV unless there is a compelling local reason not to. There is no compelling local reason.”

The council did vote to lobby central government to bring forward taxi licence legislation changes to restrict cross-border taxi licensing.