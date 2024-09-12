A consultation found that over 75% of respondents were against the proposals.

Peterborough City Council has recommended that CCTV cameras be installed in all hackney carriage and private hire vehicles in the city.

The council has encouraged the use of CCTV in licences vehicles since July 2022 but did not make it mandatory at that time.

A consultation has since been carried out, between November 2023 and February 2024, as to whether the council should make the use of CCTV in vehicles mandatary, following guidance from The Department for Transport, on the protection of passengers.

Taxi drivers in Peterborough have largely come out against the proposals.

Following consultations online, via petitions, email, social media and a meeting of the Hackney Carriage (HC) and Private Hire (PH) federations, a total of 678 people came out against the proposals and just 139 in favour.

Out of 453 responses to the online survey, 261 said that they thought other measures should be taken, these were listed to be more of a police presence in response to incidents, drivers improving their behaviour when driving, drivers wearing their badges and undertaking more regular checks and training.

Hackney Carriage (HC) and Private Hire (PH) federations responded by stating that there preferred option was if CCTV was brought in as a discretionary scheme rather than mandatory. Drivers could then sign up for this is they wish, and the council can regulate.

The federations also stated that the council is likely to lose trade if the proposal is passed as well as raising concerns about whether the council would be providing funding for the instillation of cameras.

If the council was to accept the recommendation of its Housing and Communities Team and implement mandatory CCTV in vehicles, drivers would be required to registered with the Information Commissioner’s Office and pay a data protection fee.

The cameras would be both internal and external facing and would include an SOS panic button drivers could press in an incident and the footage would be automatically uploaded to the cloud.

An app would allow drivers to review, retrieve, and/or request historic footage and the drivers would have ultimate responsibility for how personal data is collected and processed and can determine in what circumstances the images should be disclosed.

A phased in approach would see drivers having to comply no sooner than 12 months and no later than 18 months.

The decision about whether to implement CCTV in hackney carriage and private hire vehicles will be made by the city council’s Licensing Committee on Thursday (6pm).