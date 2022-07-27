Picket lines at Peterborough station as strike action disrupts rail services

Picket lines have been set up at Peterborough station as the latest round of strike action has caused disruption on the railways today.

Today’s strike, which is around a pay dispute involving rail staff, has seen around half of Britain’s rail network closed.

While there were only a small number of services running, some people did turn up at the station this morning. Anyone planning to travel by train today should check what services are running before setting off.

RMT union members picketing near the rail station

A picket line was set up near the station.

Train passengers are being warned that disruption is set to last all day today, and into tomorrow morning.

On Saturday 30 July, train drivers at eight train operating companies have planned strike action, this may also affect your journey.

Strikes are also planned for Thursday 18 August and Saturday 20 August.

Some passengers were still turning up at Peterborough station today, despite the strike action causing major disruption

If passengers with an advance, off-peak or anytime ticket are affected by the strike on 27 or 30 July, they can use their ticket either on the day before the date on the ticket, or up to and including Tuesday 2 August. Passengers can also change their tickets to travel on an alternate date, or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled.