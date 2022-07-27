Picket lines at Peterborough station as strike action disrupts rail services

Picket lines have been set up at Peterborough station as the latest round of strike action has caused disruption on the railways today.
Today’s strike, which is around a pay dispute involving rail staff, has seen around half of Britain’s rail network closed.
While there were only a small number of services running, some people did turn up at the station this morning. Anyone planning to travel by train today should check what services are running before setting off.
A picket line was set up near the station.
Train passengers are being warned that disruption is set to last all day today, and into tomorrow morning.
On Saturday 30 July, train drivers at eight train operating companies have planned strike action, this may also affect your journey.
Strikes are also planned for Thursday 18 August and Saturday 20 August.
If passengers with an advance, off-peak or anytime ticket are affected by the strike on 27 or 30 July, they can use their ticket either on the day before the date on the ticket, or up to and including Tuesday 2 August. Passengers can also change their tickets to travel on an alternate date, or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled.
Passengers with a season ticket that is monthly or longer, or have an activated days’ worth of travel on a flexi season ticket who choose not to travel on 27 or 30 July, can claim compensation for these days through the delay repay scheme.