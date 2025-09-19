Peterborough's Queensgate Bus Station partially closed this weekend

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Sep 2025, 10:33 BST
Peterborough’s Queensgate Bus Station will be partially closed to services this weekend (Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21).

Queensgate said that essential works were taking place, meaning that the east side of the station will be closed.

Services that normally use the east side of the station will be running from Acland Street (behind the Brewery Tap).

The closures will impact services that normally use bays 11 – 20.

Normal service will resume from Monday 22nd September.

