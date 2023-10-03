Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passengers are being warned about strike action on train services through Peterborough taking place tomorrow (October 4).

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates Southern, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern, is warning customers that there will be no trains on the vast majority of its network during the strike action.

There will also be limited services on other routes through Peterborough.

Additionally, an overtime ban by ASLEF will mean amended timetables with fewer trains on Thursday 5 and Friday 6 October. These timetables have been designed to help passengers plan for their day, providing greater certainty of train times with fewer short-notice alterations. However, passengers should expect busier trains, especially in peak hours, and longer waiting times.

Jenny Saunders, GTR’s Customer Service Director, said: “We know how difficult this ongoing national industrial action is for our customers and we're really sorry for the continued inconvenience it’s causing. So that you can travel with confidence, we’ll be operating the most resilient timetables we can, but when trains are running, they’re likely to be busier than normal, especially in the peaks, and you might need to wait longer than usual. Please plan all your journeys carefully in advance, allowing plenty of extra time, and check again before you set off.”

Strike action was also taken by train staff on Saturday (September 30).