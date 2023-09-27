Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough train passengers are being warned about disruption caused by strike action over the next week – and are being urged to check services are running before they travel.

Industrial action will take place on Saturday, September 30 and Wednesday, October 4.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates Southern, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern, is warning customers that regrettably there will be no trains on the vast majority of its network during the strike action.

There will also be limited services on other routes through Peterborough.

Additionally, an overtime ban by ASLEF will mean amended timetables with fewer trains on Friday 29 September, and on Monday 2, Tuesday 3, Thursday 5 and Friday 6 October. These timetables have been designed to help passengers plan for their day, providing greater certainty of train times with fewer short-notice alterations. However, passengers should expect busier trains, especially in peak hours, and longer waiting times.