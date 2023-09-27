Peterborough train passengers warned about strike action
Peterborough train passengers are being warned about disruption caused by strike action over the next week – and are being urged to check services are running before they travel.
Industrial action will take place on Saturday, September 30 and Wednesday, October 4.
Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates Southern, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern, is warning customers that regrettably there will be no trains on the vast majority of its network during the strike action.
There will also be limited services on other routes through Peterborough.
Additionally, an overtime ban by ASLEF will mean amended timetables with fewer trains on Friday 29 September, and on Monday 2, Tuesday 3, Thursday 5 and Friday 6 October. These timetables have been designed to help passengers plan for their day, providing greater certainty of train times with fewer short-notice alterations. However, passengers should expect busier trains, especially in peak hours, and longer waiting times.
Jenny Saunders, GTR’s Customer Service Director, said: “We know how difficult this ongoing national industrial action is for our customers and we're really sorry for the continued inconvenience it’s causing. So that you can travel with confidence, we’ll be operating the most resilient timetables we can, but when trains are running, they’re likely to be busier than normal, especially in the peaks, and you might need to wait longer than usual. Please plan all your journeys carefully in advance, allowing plenty of extra time, and check again before you set off.”