Peterborough ‘third best city for pedestrians’
Peterborough has been named as the third best city for pedestrians by Novotel Hotels & Resorts.
Peterborough scored highly following analysis of data in areas including walking routes, green space, pedestrian casualties in accidents, pollution, and even the amount of rain.
Chelmsford and Sheffield were ranked as the top two cities, with Cambridge coming in at 16th.
Novotel said of Peterborough: “Encased in greenery and with Nene Park just three miles out of the city, it’s the perfect place for those who want a vibrant city to explore, but with easy access to the tranquillity of parkland. It also benefits from being one of the driest cities on our list.”
Peterborough was ranked sixth for the most green space and second for having the least pollution.
Further information can be found at: https://novotel.accor.com/gb/editorial/article/the-uks-most-pedestrian-friendly-cities-3-v2402.shtml.