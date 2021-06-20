Peterborough ‘third best city for pedestrians’

Nene Park in Peterborough

Peterborough scored highly following analysis of data in areas including walking routes, green space, pedestrian casualties in accidents, pollution, and even the amount of rain.

Chelmsford and Sheffield were ranked as the top two cities, with Cambridge coming in at 16th.

Novotel said of Peterborough: “Encased in greenery and with Nene Park just three miles out of the city, it’s the perfect place for those who want a vibrant city to explore, but with easy access to the tranquillity of parkland. It also benefits from being one of the driest cities on our list.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough was ranked as the third best city for pedestrians

Peterborough was ranked sixth for the most green space and second for having the least pollution.