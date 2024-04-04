Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough Services operator Extra MSA has secured its number one spot for toilet cleanliness, having recently been presented with the Loo of the Year Champions League - Standards of Excellence Award.

Dubbed the “washroom Oscars”, this award is presented to organisations winning five or more five-star awards, in recognition of them consistently maintaining a high standard of toilet management.

Peterborough is one of eight perfect pit-stops operated by Extra MSA across the UK. Boasting an impressive 96 percent satisfaction rate.

Peterborough Services. Credit: David Lindsay 2022.

Peterborough is home to popular brands such as McDonald’s, KFC, Chopstix and Costa. It provides outdoor spaces and ample facilities, including a children’s play area and onsite Days Inn hotel.

The operator’s porcelain estate was subject to unannounced visits and assessed against 101 judging criteria, including signage and décor, overall standards of cleanliness, and accessibility and customer care.

Thousands of toilets across the UK and Ireland are scrutinised annually as part of these industry-leading awards.

The accolade shortly follows Extra having been crowned Britain’s number one motorway service operator, ranking top of the table for customer satisfaction with its toilets.

Tom Dobson, CEO at Extra MSA Group, said: “It’s no secret that we’re committed to going above and beyond for our customers, and that extends to our toilets too. It’s fantastic to have been recognised for our commitment to keeping our facilities in great shape.