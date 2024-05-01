Peterborough road closed following collision
The road in Stanground has been closed due to a collision.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Milk and Water Drove in Stanground has been closed because of a collision on Wednesday morning (May 1).
At 7:05am Peterborough Police tweeted: “#ROAD CLOSED after road traffic collision at Milk & Water Drove, Stanground. Please use alternative routes.”
A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at about 6.30am today (1 May) with reports of a collision between multiple vehicles on Milk and Water Drove, Stanground.
“Emergency services are currently at the scene – details of number of vehicles involved and injuries are unclear at this time.”
More as we have it.