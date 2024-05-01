Peterborough road closed following collision

The road in Stanground has been closed due to a collision.
By Ben Jones
Published 1st May 2024, 10:28 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 10:51 BST
Milk and Water Drove in Stanground has been closed because of a collision on Wednesday morning (May 1).

At 7:05am Peterborough Police tweeted: “#ROAD CLOSED after road traffic collision at Milk & Water Drove, Stanground. Please use alternative routes.”

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at about 6.30am today (1 May) with reports of a collision between multiple vehicles on Milk and Water Drove, Stanground.

Emergency services are currently at the scene – details of number of vehicles involved and injuries are unclear at this time.”

More as we have it.

