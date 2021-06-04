Peterborough residents to be asked what they think of roads and transport

Traffic

A survey asking residents for their views will be dropping through thousands of doors in Peterborough from next week.

A random sample of around 4,300 residents will receive the National Highways and Transport public satisfaction survey asking for their views on highways and transport services, from the condition of roads and footpaths to the quality of cycling facilities.

The answers that residents provide will be compared with the views of other members of the public across England and Scotland.

Peterborough City Council is one of 111 local authorities to sign up to the survey that will ask members of the public exactly the same questions, regardless of where they live.

Now in its 14th year, it is the largest collaboration between local authorities offering the opportunity to compare results, share in best practice and identify further opportunities to work together in the future.

In last year’s survey, Peterborough was ranked as the best highways authority in the country for overall public satisfaction.

The local and national results will be published in mid-October 2021.

Residents who receive the questionnaire can complete the survey online if they prefer. A short URL link will be printed on the front of the questionnaire and they will be required to enter a code before completing the questionnaire.

Councillor Peter Hiller, cabinet member for strategic planning and commercial strategy and investments, said: “The results of this survey will enable us to find out what people in our city think about these important services. It gives them the opportunity to say which services they think the council should prioritise and if possible, look to improve.