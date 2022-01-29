Peterborough residents hoping to stop the speeders

Bretton Speedwatch group are hoping their sessions can deter speeding around Bretton.

Members of the group have clocked drivers travelling at up to 60mph through residential areas of Bretton. The group said it had seen speeding drivers ‘every day’ and could ‘no longer sit and do nothing about it’. Bretton Speedwatch co-ordinator Scott Warren said: “We created the group because we have suffered devastating consequences from speeding drivers. We see speeding drivers everyday on Bretton roads and could no longer sit and do nothing about it.

“We know the police could be doing more but we feel supported by the police. We want to make people aware how dangerous the roads are around Bretton.”

The group hope to put a plan to the city council to reduce the speed limit on Bretton Way.

Scott said: “About one driver per session is illegally driving which we flag on the system to the police and the DVLA. We would like a few more members to support the group. The reception is generally positive from the local community. We would love more support.”