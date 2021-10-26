Peterborough parkway to close for resurfacing works

New pedestrian crossings at Rhubarb Bridge, Lincoln Road EMN-201215-132605009

Starting yesterday (October 25), resurfacing will take place along Lincoln Road to the roundabout leading to Mountsteven Avenue, adjacent to the Brotherhood Retail Park.

The works are estimated to take 14 days and a lane closure will be in place the evenings to early hours of the morning, from 8pm-5am.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “There are various stages comprising works to drainage, bus-stops and resurfacing of the carriageway, each of which require either lane closures and or full closures on both northbound and southbound carriageways of the road over the course of a few weeks.

“The works taking place overnight this this week are to address drainage issues at the access to the Brotherhoods Retail Park, and will be undertaken using a lane closure on the northbound carriageway

“This week is Monday - Friday - with a lane closure (rather than full closure) on the northbound from 8pm - 5am.”