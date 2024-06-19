Peterborough motorists warned of three weeks of closures on slip road at Boongate junction of Frank Perkins Parkway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Closures will allow street light cabling works to take place on road

Motorists are being warned of three weeks of night time closures of a busy slip road leading onto a parkway in Peterborough.

The northbound slip onto the Frank Perkins Parkway from the Boongate Roundabout is set to close between 8pm and 6am from Monday (June 24) until Saturday, July 13.

