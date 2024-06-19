Peterborough motorists warned of three weeks of closures on slip road at Boongate junction of Frank Perkins Parkway
Closures will allow street light cabling works to take place on road
Motorists are being warned of three weeks of night time closures of a busy slip road leading onto a parkway in Peterborough.
The northbound slip onto the Frank Perkins Parkway from the Boongate Roundabout is set to close between 8pm and 6am from Monday (June 24) until Saturday, July 13.
Peterborough City Council said that the closures are needed to allow works on street light cabling to take place.