Peterborough motorists warned of closure on Black Cat Roundabout on A1 this weekend

Peterborough motorists travelling south this weekend are being warned of a closure of the Black Cat Roundabout on the A1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A1 is set to close in both directions this weekend between Tempsford and Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire, as work continues upgrading the route.

National Highways is progressing well on the scheme to upgrade the route between Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire and Caxton Gibbet roundabout in Cambridgeshire, which started construction in late 2023. This weekend’s closures will take place from 9pm Friday 19 to 5am Monday 22 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northbound traffic will be diverted off the A1 at Tempsford onto St Neots Road and joining the A428 at St Neots re-join the A1 northbound at the Wyboston junction

Works are taking place on the Black Cat Roundabout on the A1

Southbound traffic will use the same diversion route in reverse. Paul Salmon, National Highways Senior Project Manager, urges people to plan their journeys if using the A1 through Black Cat roundabout this weekend:

Paul said: “We’re continuing work this weekend to build a new culvert beneath the A1 carriageway near the Black Cat roundabout. If you’re planning to travel through the area, please check the diversion route in advance and allow extra time for your journey.”

Culverts are structures that allow water to flow beneath a road, carrying it from streams, drainage channels, or rainfall. By safely directing water under the road, they help reduce the risk of flooding and protect the road from damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a major project, and we’re making great progress. Once complete, the upgrades will deliver quicker, safer, and more reliable journeys for motorists across Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire,” Paul added. National Highways is approaching the halfway stage of construction on the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements. At Black Cat roundabout, progress continues with the recent opening of the new A421 eastbound to A1 northbound free-flow link, and work has now begun to lower the A1 carriageway.