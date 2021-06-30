Peterborough motorists warned about road closures due to resurfacing works

Roadworks will take place over the summer

The resurfacing programme is expected to begin in Castor from June 30, weather permitting, and is expected to end in Orton Malbourne by the end of August.

The resurfacing process relies on warm, dry weather and plenty of daylight, making summer the optimal time of year to carry out these essential works.

To allow the materials to dry as quickly as possible, the majority of works will be carried out during daylight hours, between 7am and 7pm.

Full road closures will be necessary while the resurfacing materials are applied, with diversion routes in place.

Residents will have access to their properties, although diversions may be necessary if the resurfacing materials are still wet, or in the event of delays.

The roads will be reopened for motorists and cyclists to use again shortly after work at each site has been completed, however, a temporary 20mph speed limit will be in place for up to 12 weeks following the work. This is to allow time for any loose chippings to be swept away before regular speed limits are reinstated.

The following roads will be affected by the resurfacing work:

· Castor - Love’s Hill

· Gunthorpe – Coniston Road

· City Centre - St John’s Street

· Bretton - Enterprise Way

· Stanground - South Street

· Orton Wistow – Whitewater

· Peterborough - Vere Road

· Peterborough - The Glen

· Peterborough - Northfield Road

· Peterborough - Fane Road

· Peterborough – Bathurst

· Stanground - Ayres Drive

· Stanground - Wessex Close

· City Centre - River Lane

· Millfield - Cobden Avenue

· Millfield - Gladstone Street

· Dogsthorpe - Chain Close

· Paston – Pittneys

· Newborough - Church Close

· Orton Brimbles - Gostwick

· Orton Goldhay - Kilham

· Orton Goldhay - Bringhurst

· Orton Malbourne - Bodesway/ Blackmead

Cllr Peter Hiller, Cabinet member for Strategic Planning, Commercial Strategy, and Investments, said: “All roads need to be carefully maintained in order to ensure the safety of drivers. While it’s easy to view road closures as an inconvenience, these essential works are being carried out at a time of year when the weather will ensure they will be completed as quickly as possible.