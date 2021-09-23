Peterborough Council working with police on safety measures after two cars crash into homes on one city road in a month

A man was arrested after the crash. Pic: Cambs police

The incidents happened on August 24 and on Sunday (September 19) in Atherstone Avenue, Peterborough. A car previously hit a house - the same property as the August incident - three years ago.

Residents have said it is a miracle that no-one was seriously hurt in either incident - and have joined forces with councillors and city MP Pail Bristow to call for safety measures to be put in place before someone is badly hurt - or worse.

Today Peterborough City Council told the Peterborough Telegraph work was ongoing to decide what can be done on the street.

House hit by a car at Atherstone Avenue, Netherton EMN-210919-152607009

A council spokesperson said: “The council takes road safety extremely seriously and we are working with the police to understand the causes of these accidents to determine what measures may be needed.

“The council does take action when there is a history of accidents and the council has recently installed traffic calming measures on Park Crescent in response to a series of accidents that were being caused by excessive speeding.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said neighbourhood officers are aware of residents’ concerns and will be carrying out patrols and speed checks in the area.