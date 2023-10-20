Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be a number of overnight closures of the Frank Perkins Parkway next week for vital resurfacing works.

The northbound carriageway of the road will be shut between Boongate and Eye Roundabout next week.

The city council said that closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am each night from Monday, October 23 until Friday, October 27.

