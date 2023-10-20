Peterborough council announce closures for Frank Perkins Parkway
Closures in place on the northbound carriageway from 8pm until 6am next week
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Oct 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 13:36 BST
There will be a number of overnight closures of the Frank Perkins Parkway next week for vital resurfacing works.
The northbound carriageway of the road will be shut between Boongate and Eye Roundabout next week.
The city council said that closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am each night from Monday, October 23 until Friday, October 27.
Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes before travelling.