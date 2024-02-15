Peterborough commuters warned of major disruption on the rails - with no trains from city to London on Monday and Tuesday
Commuters are being warned that engineering works mean there will be no trains between Peterborough and London on Monday and Tuesday next week.
The engineering work will actually start at the weekend.
From Saturday 17 until Tuesday 20 February, there will be engineering works on the East Coast Mainline, meaning no services will run to London Kings Cross Station from Peterborough.
Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director at Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “We are very sorry for the disruption this will cause our Great Northern and Thameslink customers. Unusually, this work straddles two working days in addition to a weekend, so please plan ahead and check your journey to see how it is affected.
“The extremely limited rail replacement bus service is likely to be very busy over this four-day period, so we are encouraging customers to travel later in the week if they can.
“In particular, we’d urge people to work from home on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 February if possible, to keep replacement bus services free for key workers.”