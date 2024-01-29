Peterborough commuters warned of disruption on rails due to train strike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough commuters are being warned of severe disruption on the rails tomorrow, due to a strike affecting train services.

Industrial action will impact Gatwick Express, Great Northern, South Western Railway/Island Line, Southeastern, Southern and Thameslink services across the country.

This means that no Thameslink services will be running between Peterborough and London.

Industrial action will cause disruption on train services all this week

In addition to strike action on 30 January, a nationwide overtime ban by ASLEF will be in place from Monday 29 January until Tuesday 6 February inclusive, which means there will be an amended timetable in place with fewer services overall. These timetables have been designed to help passengers plan for their day, providing greater certainty of train times with fewer short-notice alterations.

Jenny Saunders, GTR’s Customer Services Director, said: “We’re very sorry about the impact this industrial action will have on our customers. With no trains on the majority of our network on Tuesday 30 January, we’re asking people to plan ahead and use alternative travel options.

“Whilst there will be trains running on either side of the strike day, the nationwide overtime ban means we are only able to run an amended timetable with fewer trains. With other train operators affected on different days, we’re asking customers to check their entire journey each day from Monday 29 January until Tuesday 6 February.”

Strike action will also impact LNER and Greater Anglia services on Friday, February 2.