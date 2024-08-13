Peterborough City Council warns residents of planned Oundle Road closures
Residents are being warned of a series of closures on Oundle Road in Woodston, Peterborough later this month.
The busy road will be shut on a number of occasions to allow for ‘highway surface improvements.’
The council said that diversion routes will be posted when the closures take place.
The road will be closed between Grove Street and Swain Court on Monday, August 19 between 9.30am and 3.30pm, and on Tuesday, August 27 and Wednesday, August 28 between 8pm and 6am.
It will be shut between Wharf Road and Bakers Lane on Tuesday, August 20 between 9.30am and 3.30pm, and on Thursday, August 29 and Friday, August 30 between 8pm and 6am.
And finally, a closure will be in place from Catherine Close to Shrewsbury Avenue on Wednesday, August 21, Thursday, August 22 and Friday, August 23 between 9.30am and 3.30pm