Peterborough city centre roadworks to repair gas leak to end soon

By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Oct 2025, 15:20 GMT
Gas works cause traffic chaos in Peterborough city centre
Roadworks to fix a gas leak in Peterborough city centre will end soon.

The works at the Bishops Road/Vineyard Road roundabout began on Friday afternoon (October 24) when the leak was detected.

Cadent have installed three way traffic lights while the works are ongoing – and it has caused long delays at busy periods.

The works at the Bishops Road mini roundaboutplaceholder image
The works at the Bishops Road mini roundabout

Now, a Cadent spokesperson said it was hoped the works would end ‘tonight (October 29) or tomorrow morning (October 30)’ depending on when a contractor can refill the road.

The works needed a deep excavation, and was described as ‘a challenging task.’

A spokesperson for Cadent said: “"I would also like to stress that, if you smell gas, do not assume it is related to this ongoing work - it may not be and needs to be checked. Act immediately and call the national gas emergency service on 0800 111 999, day or night. We advise saving the number into your phone, so that it's there should you ever need it."

