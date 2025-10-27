Gas works that have caused traffic chaos in Peterborough city centre are set to last for several more days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A gas leak was discovered at at the Bishops Road/Vineyard Road roundabout on Friday afternoon.

One lane of the mini-roundabout has now been closed, with three way traffic lights set up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has caused long delays over the weekend – and now Cadent, who are managing the works, have confirmed the works will last several days

There have been long delays in the area as a result of the works

Dan Sillett, Customer Operations Area Manager at Cadent, said: "We have worked through the weekend on this job - it relates to the discovery of a gas leak on a pipe which is under the road.

"Everything is under control - we have taken actions which ensure everyone is safe and gas is flowing to the local area.

"However, the repair is a challenging task, and will require specialist work with a deep excavation.

"We expect to be working on this for several days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, this does mean disruption on the road network and we hope people understand the safety-critical nature behind why we're doing it.

"I would also like to stress that, if you smell gas, do not assume it is related to this ongoing work - it may not be and needs to be checked. Act immediately and call the national gas emergency service on 0800 111 999, day or night. We advise saving the number into your phone, so that it's there should you ever need it."