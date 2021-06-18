Peterborough city centre road to be shut for electrical repairs
A Peterborough city centre road is due to be shut to allow electrical works to be carried out.
Bishop’s Road will be closed from Rivergate/Bourges Boulevard roundabout to Vineyard Road (in an Easterly direction only) from 7pm on Wednesday, June 23 to 7am on Friday, June 25 for UK Power Networks to carry out urgent electrical repairs due to be the loss of power to the pedestrian crossing and streetlights on Bishops Road.
A signed diversion route will be in place. The diversion route will be Bourges Boulevard, Thorpe Road, Longthorpe Parkway, Nene Parkway, Fletton Parkway, Frank Perkins Parkways and Boongate.
Bishop’s Road car park will remain open. The Car Haven car park entrance will be closed, however an alternative entrance can be accessed from St Peters Road.