Peterborough buses to get improved frequency and better links

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From Sunday 2nd June, Stagecoach East will improve the off-peak frequency of the Service 1 between Orton and Werrington. From Monday to Friday, the service will now run every 12 minutes off peak.

Meanwhile, morning journeys on the Service 3 to Bretton and Park Farm, which serve the Railway Station, will first serve the Bus Station. Likewise, the Service 6 will now serve the Railway Station on all inbound trips before arriving at the Bus Station. Passengers travelling outbound towards Hampton can board at the Station to connect to the next outbound trip from Queensgate Bus Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “I hope that this latest group of service updates will improve still further the reliability of services we offer and help the people of Peterborough to get where you want to go.

Darren Roe

“It is vital that we always monitor our services and make updates so that we are providing services where and when people actually want to travel. When we reduce a service in one area because it is seeing very low rates of use, it allows us to build up other areas where there is more potential to serve more customers – we are able to reinvest that resource into a place where it is really needed, just as we are pleased to do here. We understand that our customers’ needs change over time, so we need to adapt.

“Buses offer outstanding value: under the new prices, a group of 5 customers will be able travel all day for just £2.40 each. By contrast 4 hours parking at the Bishops Road car park alone costs £6.50. Likewise, a Mocha coffee from Costa costs £4.50.”

The full list of service updates from Sunday 2nd June is: