Peterborough buses to get improved frequency and better links
and live on Freeview channel 276
From Sunday 2nd June, Stagecoach East will improve the off-peak frequency of the Service 1 between Orton and Werrington. From Monday to Friday, the service will now run every 12 minutes off peak.
Meanwhile, morning journeys on the Service 3 to Bretton and Park Farm, which serve the Railway Station, will first serve the Bus Station. Likewise, the Service 6 will now serve the Railway Station on all inbound trips before arriving at the Bus Station. Passengers travelling outbound towards Hampton can board at the Station to connect to the next outbound trip from Queensgate Bus Station.
Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “I hope that this latest group of service updates will improve still further the reliability of services we offer and help the people of Peterborough to get where you want to go.
“It is vital that we always monitor our services and make updates so that we are providing services where and when people actually want to travel. When we reduce a service in one area because it is seeing very low rates of use, it allows us to build up other areas where there is more potential to serve more customers – we are able to reinvest that resource into a place where it is really needed, just as we are pleased to do here. We understand that our customers’ needs change over time, so we need to adapt.
“Buses offer outstanding value: under the new prices, a group of 5 customers will be able travel all day for just £2.40 each. By contrast 4 hours parking at the Bishops Road car park alone costs £6.50. Likewise, a Mocha coffee from Costa costs £4.50.”
The full list of service updates from Sunday 2nd June is:
- Service 1 Orton – Werrington - We will be improving the off peak frequency of this service, Monday– Friday. The service will now run every 12 minutes off peak. Additionally, we will be making some minor changes to improve punctuality, please see the timetable for specific journey details.
- Service 2 Paston – Bretton - We will be making some minor changes to improve punctuality, please see the timetable for specific journey details.
- Service 3 Bretton - Park Farm - We will be making minor route changes within the city. On morning journeys that serve the Railway Station, this service will first serve the Bus Station. Additionally, we will be making some minor changes to improve punctuality, please see the timetable for specific journey details.
- Service 4 Parnwell - City Hospital - We will be making some minor changes to improve punctuality, please see the timetable for specific journey details.
- Service 5/5A Welland – Yaxley - We will be making some minor changes to improve punctuality, please see the timetable for specific journey details.