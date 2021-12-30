Peterborough bus strike officially suspended after new pay offer

A new pay offer has been put forward by Cambus.

The planned industrial action at Cambus, which is part of Stagecoach East and runs 90 percent of Peterborough’s bus services, was set to take place from January 4 and last for ten days. This was in response to a pay dispute.

This has now been suspended, however, after talks between Cambus bosses and the Unite union ended with a new pay offer being put forward.

Union members in Peterborough will be given the opportunity to vote on the new offer in the coming days. This offer is thought to be strongly recommended by the union.

Planned strikes in Cambridge and Fenstanton were called off yesterday (December 30) after similar meetings took place. Around 400 Cambus workers are involved in the dispute.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Following positive talks with Unite, we have reached agreement on a pay deal for Cambridge, Peterborough and Fenstanton that is being strongly recommended by the union.

“We’re pleased that this means the industrial action planned for January will not be taking place and we will be able to run our planned services.

“We’re very proud of our teams and are pleased to have reached agreement with the union on a fair deal for our people.”

Unite regional officer Mark Plumb said: “Following constructive talks with Cambus management in Peterborough today (December 30), it has been agreed that the strikes due to start in the city on Tuesday (January 4) have been suspended while our members vote on an improved pay offer over the next couple of days.

“Yesterday, our Cambus members in Cambridge and Fenstanton also suspended industrial action while they consider the improved pay package.