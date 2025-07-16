Peterborough bus station works delayed, Queensgate confirms

Scheduled works that were set to take place at Peterborough’s Queensgate Bus Station have been delayed.

The works were set to take place place from Friday, July 18 until Sunday, July 20, which would have left the east side of the Bus Station closed, with services temporarily relocated to Acland Street (behind Brewery Tap).

However, now Queensgate have said that the works have been delayed, and the station will be open as normal over the weekend.

No date has been announced for when the works will take place.