Peterborough bus station works delayed, Queensgate confirms

By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th Jul 2025, 13:32 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 16:15 BST
Scheduled works that were set to take place at Peterborough’s Queensgate Bus Station have been delayed.

The works were set to take place place from Friday, July 18 until Sunday, July 20, which would have left the east side of the Bus Station closed, with services temporarily relocated to Acland Street (behind Brewery Tap).

However, now Queensgate have said that the works have been delayed, and the station will be open as normal over the weekend.

No date has been announced for when the works will take place.

Related topics:PeterboroughQueensgate
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice