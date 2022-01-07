Peterborough bus services diverted as major works set to begin

The diversions took effect from Thursday (January 6) and impacts the number 1, 2, 5, 36 and 37 services; that pass through Broadway.

The number 1 will be diverted via Lincoln Road, the number 2, 36 and 37 will diverted via Lincoln Road and Burghley Road and the number five will instead pass through Lincon Road, Northminster Road and City Road.

The diversions are in place due to the fact that Broadway will be closed to traffic between traffic until at least mid-May due to an underground gas main replaced.

It is anticipated that the work will take place between January 10 and May 13.

A statement from Stagecoach East said: “Services 1,2,5,36 & 37 The Broadway will be closed 6/1/22-20/5/22.

“Services 1 will divert via Lincoln Rd

“2,36 & 37 We will divert via Lincoln Rd, Burghley Rd,

“Service 5 - Via Lincoln Rd, Broadway, Northminster Rd, City Rd

“This will be in both directions.”