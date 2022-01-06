Busy Peterborough road set to be closed to traffic for four months

Broadway in Peterborough.

A temporary prohibition of through traffic order has been granted and will come into effect from Monday (January 10).

Traffic will be diverted through Midgate/City Road, Northminster and vice versa while work to replace the gas main beneath the road takes place.

It is anticipated that the work will take place between January 10 and May 13.

The public notice of the works reads: “The City of Peterborough Broadway, Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic Order 2022- The effect of which is to stop any vehicle from proceeding along the road known as Broadway as lies between Westgate and Cattle Market Road.

“The Council is satisfied that traffic should be prohibited due to proposed works being executed on the above road. The alternative route for vehicles affected by this order is: Midgate/City Road, Northminster, Broadway and vice versa.

“The proposed Order will come into force on the 10 January 2022 and will continue until the gas main replacement works have been completed or until the 9 January 2023, whichever is the earlier. Closure dates will be confirmed locally on site. It is anticipated that the works will take place between the 10 January 2022 and the 13 May 2022.