Permanent barriers to be installed at car cruising hot spot in Peterborough

Temporary barries in place at Vivacity Premier Fitness.

Since summer 2020, residents in Hampton have been pushing for action to stop loud car meets taking place late at night in the car park of Vivacity Premier Fitness.

Several elderly residents living close by told the Peterborough Telegraph about how the gatherings were preventing them from sleeping and aggravating existing health conditions. They also described scenes of windows shaking because of the noise.

During March last year, police were called to the site to reports of an illegal gathering, which not only broke lockdown rules at the time but also left the car park covered in litter.

Since then, the ward’s councillors have been working on a solution to the problem and temporary barriers, which can be locked at weekends, and when the gym is closed, were installed.

After discussions between wards councillors Cllr John Howard, Cllr Nicolle Moyo and Cllr Mohammed Farooq, Peterborough City Council enforcement officers and with the landowners, permanent barriers have been secured for the car park and are set to be installed in the coming weeks.

Cllr Howards said: “We are delighted to say after much work from your Conservative Councillors, City Council Enforcement Officers and the extensive negotiations that have taken place with the Vivacity Premier Fitness car park landowners, we have secured barriers for the car park.

“These will be locked outside of the gyms business hours and we hope bring some much-needed peace to residents who’ve suffered from anti-social behaviour from vehicles using the site outside of working hours.”