A pedestrian who was killed on the A10 at Melbourn yesterday (Sunday December 23) has been named.

Jason Pallet, 30, was walking along the A10 near to Station Road at about 5.30am when he was struck by a white Peugeot Partner van.

Police accident

Jason, of Black Smiths Lane, Reed, Royston, died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the pedestrian or the van in the moments leading up to it is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 84 of 23 December.