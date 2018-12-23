Pedestrian killed after collision on A10 in Cambridgeshire

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Melbourn this morning, Sunday December 23.

A pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was walking along the A10 near Station Road at about 5.30am when he was in collision with a white Peugeot Partner van.

The road was closed following the crash

The man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the pedestrian or the van in the moments leading up to it to call police on 101 quoting incident 84 of 23 December.

In particular officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw a man walking from Foxton towards the collision location in the early hours of the morning.

Police would particularly welcome any dash cam footage from vehicles passing the area in the period of time leading up to the collision.