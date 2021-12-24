Pavement and zebra crossing works to take place in Peterborough in 2022

Roadworks

The works are scheduled to start in High Street on Monday, 10 January and last for around two to three weeks, with a full road closure needed. A diversion will in place.

During this time, Peterborough City Council will also take the opportunity to upgrade the Zebra crossing on the road.

The works will involve the installation of new poles, globes, floodlights and tactile paving.

Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for strategic planning and commercial strategy and investments, said: “Installing new dropped kerbs are essential repairs which we have a legal duty to carry out.

“But to prevent future disruption we will also use this period to improve the Zebra crossing.