Pavement and zebra crossing works to take place in Peterborough in 2022

Essential works to improve dropped works and a Zebra Crossing will take place in Eye in the new year.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 24th December 2021, 2:00 pm
Roadworks

The works are scheduled to start in High Street on Monday, 10 January and last for around two to three weeks, with a full road closure needed. A diversion will in place.

During this time, Peterborough City Council will also take the opportunity to upgrade the Zebra crossing on the road.

The works will involve the installation of new poles, globes, floodlights and tactile paving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for strategic planning and commercial strategy and investments, said: “Installing new dropped kerbs are essential repairs which we have a legal duty to carry out.

“But to prevent future disruption we will also use this period to improve the Zebra crossing.

“I thank everyone in advance for their patience and would urge everyone to give themselves extra time when making journeys.”

PeterboroughPeterborough City Council