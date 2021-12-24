Pavement and zebra crossing works to take place in Peterborough in 2022
Essential works to improve dropped works and a Zebra Crossing will take place in Eye in the new year.
The works are scheduled to start in High Street on Monday, 10 January and last for around two to three weeks, with a full road closure needed. A diversion will in place.
During this time, Peterborough City Council will also take the opportunity to upgrade the Zebra crossing on the road.
The works will involve the installation of new poles, globes, floodlights and tactile paving.
Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for strategic planning and commercial strategy and investments, said: “Installing new dropped kerbs are essential repairs which we have a legal duty to carry out.
“But to prevent future disruption we will also use this period to improve the Zebra crossing.
“I thank everyone in advance for their patience and would urge everyone to give themselves extra time when making journeys.”