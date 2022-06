There were delays on the Fletton Parkway and surrounding roads this morning following a collision. (Wednesday, June 15).

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway of the road, at the junction with Cardea.

Police described the incident as ‘minor’ but said a road closure was put in place to help emergency services deal with the incident and clear debris away.

Police said the road was able to be re-opened at about 9.55am.