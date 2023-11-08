Parkway in Peterborough closed following car fire
A section of the Fletton Parkway has been closed due to a car fire.
By Ben Jones
Published 8th Nov 2023, 16:59 GMT- 1 min read
At just before 4pm, Peterborough Police tweeted: “A1139 Eastbound from Serpentine Green to Stanground is closed due to a vehicle fire.
"Expect delays whilst fire is dealt with then, vehicle will need to be recovered so will closed for a couple of hours at least.”
More as we have it.