A parkway in Peterborough was closed following a collision.

Frank Perkins Parkway shut between Boongate and Eastfield Road in both directions.

Police were called to what was reported as a single vehicle collision at 9.10am this morning.

The carriageway was closed to allow an air ambulance to land.

Ambulance crews and firefighters were also at the scene.

The road had re-opened by 11am.

There is no information on injuries at this stage.

More as we have it.