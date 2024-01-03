News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Paramedics at scene of collision between car and lorry on A47 near Peterborough

Motorists advised to avoid area while emergency services work at the scene
By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 15:11 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 16:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision between a car and a lorry on the A47 near Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police said that the two vehicle collision happened on the A47 eastbound between Guyhirn and Thorney at around 2pm today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are no details available on how many people have been injured, and how serious the injuries are, but paramedics are working alongside fire and rescue crews and police officers at the scene.

Most Popular
The collision happened on the A47 between Thorney and GuyhirnThe collision happened on the A47 between Thorney and Guyhirn
The collision happened on the A47 between Thorney and Guyhirn

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 1.58pm to the A47 eastbound between Guyhirn and Thorney with reports of a collision involving a HGV and a car.

“Officers are currently at the scene, together with paramedics and firefighters.”

There are long delays in the area, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible while emergency services work at the scene.

Related topics:ParamedicsA47Cambridgeshire PolicePeterboroughGuyhirnHGV