Paramedics at scene of collision between car and lorry on A47 near Peterborough
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision between a car and a lorry on the A47 near Peterborough.
Cambridgeshire Police said that the two vehicle collision happened on the A47 eastbound between Guyhirn and Thorney at around 2pm today.
There are no details available on how many people have been injured, and how serious the injuries are, but paramedics are working alongside fire and rescue crews and police officers at the scene.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 1.58pm to the A47 eastbound between Guyhirn and Thorney with reports of a collision involving a HGV and a car.
“Officers are currently at the scene, together with paramedics and firefighters.”
There are long delays in the area, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible while emergency services work at the scene.