Paramedics at scene of collision between car and lorry on A47 near Peterborough

Motorists advised to avoid area while emergency services work at the scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision between a car and a lorry on the A47 near Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police said that the two vehicle collision happened on the A47 eastbound between Guyhirn and Thorney at around 2pm today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are no details available on how many people have been injured, and how serious the injuries are, but paramedics are working alongside fire and rescue crews and police officers at the scene.

The collision happened on the A47 between Thorney and Guyhirn

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 1.58pm to the A47 eastbound between Guyhirn and Thorney with reports of a collision involving a HGV and a car.

“Officers are currently at the scene, together with paramedics and firefighters.”