Only one person suffered minor injuries after a crash between two cars that caused severe traffic in Bretton yesterday.

The crash happened at just after 5pm on a junction in School Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two cars were involved in the collision and one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Only minor injuries were reported after the incident.

Police also confirmed that there was also a broken down vehicle in the area- an unrelated- incident- which added to the traffic problems.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 5.10pm yesterday (30 Jan) with reports of a collision between two cars on School Close, Bretton.