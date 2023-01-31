News you can trust since 1948
Only minor injuries reported after Bretton crash that caused delays

Large hold-ups were reported in Bretton on Monday (January 30).

By Ben Jones
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Only one person suffered minor injuries after a crash between two cars that caused severe traffic in Bretton yesterday.

The crash happened at just after 5pm on a junction in School Close.

Two cars were involved in the collision and one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police also confirmed that there was also a broken down vehicle in the area- an unrelated- incident- which added to the traffic problems.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 5.10pm yesterday (30 Jan) with reports of a collision between two cars on School Close, Bretton.

Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. No arrests were made.”

