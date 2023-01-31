Only minor injuries reported after Bretton crash that caused delays
Large hold-ups were reported in Bretton on Monday (January 30).
Only one person suffered minor injuries after a crash between two cars that caused severe traffic in Bretton yesterday.
The crash happened at just after 5pm on a junction in School Close.
Two cars were involved in the collision and one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police also confirmed that there was also a broken down vehicle in the area- an unrelated- incident- which added to the traffic problems.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 5.10pm yesterday (30 Jan) with reports of a collision between two cars on School Close, Bretton.
“Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. No arrests were made.”