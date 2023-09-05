Watch more videos on Shots!

In a letter addressed to Combined Authority Mayor Dr Nik Johnson, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has described the minibus that has replaced the number 36 bus as “inadequate” and “short-sighted.”

In July, the service, which links Eye and Thorney was due to be cut before the Combined Authority stepped into run a minibus between the villages, in what is expected to be a temporary measure while a long-term solution is found.

The time of the 37 bus that serves the villages has had to me moved forward to 8am from 8:15am after residents complained about being late to work without the full 36 service. The change took place from Sunday.

Parish Councillor Katie Howard believes scrapping the 36 bus service will be "absolutely devastating" for the people of Thorney.

Dr Nik Johnson has praised the changes, stating: “I’m really pleased we were able to step in here and help make a difference – big thanks to Stagecoach too for being open to the change, helping their passengers get to work on time. And it goes to show the importance of our network review: when we know what people need, we can design services around them.”

“The Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority is currently undertaking a review of the entire bus network and will be looking at where services can be adapted so that they better serve the needs of communities.”

Mr Bristow, however, has called for the service to be resumed fully- highlighting concerns of residents he has surveyed.

These concerns include about accessibility for wheelchair or mobility scooters and the loss of independence for elderly and disabled residents.

Mr Bristow stated in his letter: “Since our meeting and subsequent engagement with my constituents, it has become increasingly clear that the plan to replace the number 36 bus with a minibus is an inadequate and short-sighted solution.

"I sincerely hope that this remains a short-term plan. The overwhelming majority – 99.2 percent – of constituents who replied to my campaign, support the Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority investing the funds necessary to save the number 36 bus. The existing strategy of relying on the minibus service fails to address the legitimate concerns raised by my constituents.

"The number 36 bus played a critical role in providing essential transport services to the Thorney and Eye community, particularly for individuals going to work, attending school or college, participating in social activities, and accessing healthcare. Your decision to not fund this route will have a substantial impact on the lives of my constituents. I strongly urge you to reconsider your decision.

"Constituents have expressed several worries about the minibus, which unfortunately falls short of being a feasible short-term solution. The reduction in the number of buses, the absence of a Saturday service, and the elimination of some stops, notably in the city, are all major problems. Furthermore, residents who rely on public transport will be forced to choose more expensive options.

“Moreover, the lack of synchronisation with the existing 37 bus schedule complicates matters, resulting in a substantial wait for Thorney residents, which poses further difficulties for my constituents who relied on the number 36 to access shops and other services in the city. The minibus does not address this.

"I cannot overlook the prevailing perception among residents that Peterborough is overlooked in the work of the Combined Authority. You can save the number 36 bus while a long-term solution is sought, which so far, you have chosen not to do.