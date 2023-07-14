Minibus to replace under threat number 36 bus service between Eye and Thorney

A minibus will replace the under threat number 36 bus service, which links Eye, Thorney and Peterborough, it has been revealed.

Following the withdrawal of the 36 bus route, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority is going out to tender for a mini-bus to run between Eye and Thorney.

The mini-bus is expected to be a temporary measure as a longer-term solution is found with operators.

Parish Councillor Katie Howard believes scrapping the 36 bus service will be "absolutely devastating" for the people of Thorney.

Mayor Nik Johnson said: “We are going out to tender for a mini-bus to run between Eye and Thorney so that people can continue to access vital services including getting to work, education and healthcare.

“Ever since Stagecoach made the Combined Authority aware on 18th May 2023 that they were making changes to their Peterborough services on 30th July 2023 we have been working to mitigate the impact of these changes on local communities.

“My focus is on what can be done in both the short term to ensure residents and not left isolated and in the medium to long term on the much wide-ranging bus-reform that we so vitally need right across the region.

"My team, and I, remain in ongoing discussions on these with bus operators and Peterborough City Council and we will leave no stone unturned to find a longer-term solution that will support those affected.

“Every lost service deeply affects people who rely on buses and hobbles their ability to get on with their lives. This is why I recently announced my bold vision for Bus Reform which, driven by our Bus Strategy, will create an affordable, reliable, convenient and sustainable bus network that the people of our region need and deserve. I invite all political leaders across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to work with me to make this happen.”

This week, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow raised concerns about the route in Parliament, calling on Mayor Johnson to act, saying: “So many people rely on this service in Thorney to go to doctor’s appointments, to see family and friends and go shopping.”

