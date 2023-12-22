A flood warning had been issued for the area.

North Bank road between Bedford Cottages (Northey Road) and the Dog in a Doublet (North Side) has reopened after being closed due to a flood warning.

The road closure took effect from 11pm on Thursday night (December 21) and remained in place until this morning when the warning was removed at just before 10am.

A flood warning had been issued for North Bank Road alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice by the The Environment Agency.

North Bank has reopened.

The notice stated: “The River Nene has being falling steadily over night on Thursday 21st December.

"North Bank Road will be reopened once the Highways Authority have been able to inspect the road surface and carry out any necessary works to ensure the road is passable.