No trains to run between Peterborough and London for two working days in February
Engineering works mean there will be no trains between Peterborough and London for two weekdays next month.
From Saturday 17 until Tuesday 20 February, there will be engineering works on the East Coast Mainline, meaning no services will run to London Kings Cross Station from Peterborough.
An extremely limited rail replacement bus service will be in operation.
Weekend work mostly additional to the East Coast Digital Programme will also see changes to services on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 February. Over this weekend, engineers will be working in the Peterborough area to replace switches and crossings, which allow trains to move between tracks.
Buses will replace Thameslink trains between Peterborough and Huntingdon.
Ricky Barsby, Head of Access and Integration for East Coast Digital Programme, said: “This is a huge milestone for the project. Commissioning the Welwyn to Hitchin stretch will allow us to start testing the new system with trains and is testament to the incredible hard work and dedication of our engineers over the last year.
“We know this extended work, especially working over a Monday and Tuesday, will cause disruption to passengers and we are very sorry for that. Our engineers will be working around the clock to complete this work.
“We would encourage all passengers to check their journey via National Rail Enquiries before they travel and want to thank them for their patience and understanding.”
Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director at Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “We are very sorry for the disruption this will cause our Great Northern and Thameslink customers. Unusually, this work straddles two working days in addition to a weekend, so please plan ahead and check your journey to see how it is affected.
“The extremely limited rail replacement bus service is likely to be very busy over this four-day period, so we are encouraging customers to travel later in the week if they can.
“In particular, we’d urge people to work from home on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 February if possible, to keep replacement bus services free for key workers.”