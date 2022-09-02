No serious injuries after three-vehicle collision on Fletton Parkway
No serious injuries were reported in the collision.
Police have confirmed that no serious injuries were sustained after a three-vehicle collision on the Fletton Parkway, close to Cardea.
The crash happened at just after 3pm on Thursday (September 1) and a section of the road was closed for a short time while the vehicles were recovered.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 3pm yesterday (September 1) with reports of a collision between two cars and a van on the A1139 Fletton Parkway, Peterborough.
“Officers attended while the vehicles were recovered. No arrests made and no serious injuries reported.”