No serious injuries after three-vehicle collision on Fletton Parkway

No serious injuries were reported in the collision.

By Ben Jones
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:57 am
The crash occurred on the Fletton Parkway close to Stanground and Cardea.
Police have confirmed that no serious injuries were sustained after a three-vehicle collision on the Fletton Parkway, close to Cardea.

The crash happened at just after 3pm on Thursday (September 1) and a section of the road was closed for a short time while the vehicles were recovered.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 3pm yesterday (September 1) with reports of a collision between two cars and a van on the A1139 Fletton Parkway, Peterborough.

“Officers attended while the vehicles were recovered. No arrests made and no serious injuries reported.”

