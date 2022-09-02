Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash occurred on the Fletton Parkway close to Stanground and Cardea.

Police have confirmed that no serious injuries were sustained after a three-vehicle collision on the Fletton Parkway, close to Cardea.

The crash happened at just after 3pm on Thursday (September 1) and a section of the road was closed for a short time while the vehicles were recovered.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 3pm yesterday (September 1) with reports of a collision between two cars and a van on the A1139 Fletton Parkway, Peterborough.