Night time closures planned on Paston Parkway in Peterborough this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are being warned of night time closures on the Paston Parkway in Peterborough this week.

The closures are needed for carriageway resurfacing.

The A47 junction southbound on-slip road on the Paston Parkway will be closed between 8pm and 6am on Tuesday (January 30) and Wednesday (January 31).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Paston Parkway will be closed from the A47 junction to the Eye roundabout, southbound, between 8pm and 6am on Tuesday.