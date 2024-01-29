Night time closures planned on Paston Parkway in Peterborough this week
Closures are planned on Tuesday and Wednesday
Motorists are being warned of night time closures on the Paston Parkway in Peterborough this week.
The closures are needed for carriageway resurfacing.
The A47 junction southbound on-slip road on the Paston Parkway will be closed between 8pm and 6am on Tuesday (January 30) and Wednesday (January 31).
The Paston Parkway will be closed from the A47 junction to the Eye roundabout, southbound, between 8pm and 6am on Tuesday.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area during the closures