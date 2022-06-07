Lincoln Road, close to the site of the new taxi office.

The new office for Hunts Taxis has been approved to open at 180 Lincoln Road, adjacent to Taverners Road.

The unit, which is divided between a ground floor retail unit, a hair and beauty salon above that and then office space above that, will be used only as a satellite office only to deal with bookings made either either on the phone app or by website.

Under the terms of the planning permission that was granted, no customers will be allowed to visit the building, nor will any drivers wait at the office or pick up customers from there.