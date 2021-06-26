New Stagecoach campaign to celebrate Peterborough and Cambridgeshire bus passengers

Bus users from Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Bedfordshire are invited to apply to take part in the ‘Because of the Bus’ campaign.

Successful applicants will take part in a video and photography shoot and receive a £100 John Lewis voucher as well as three months of free bus travel on any of Stagecoach East’s services.

Darren Roe, managing director of Stagecoach East, said: “We often receive letters or comments from customers explaining the positive difference bus travel makes to them in their everyday lives, and the ‘Because of the Bus’ campaign aims to bring our customers’ stories to life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Stagecoach bus in Peterborough

“Our customers are at the heart of our business and so it makes sense to celebrate them in our new region wide advertising campaign.”

People wishing to apply are asked to provide a short video of themselves, taken on their phone or tablet, explaining the positive difference bus travel makes to their everyday life.